Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary, played by Hugh Jackman, who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Jackman talked to Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards about what it took to pull it all off.
“The Greatest Showman” Hugh Jackman sings and dances in this lively family musical
-
Is “The Greatest Showman” a circus? “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” a morass? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
The Bellas are back and heading to Paris for Pitch Perfect 3
-
Director Ridley Scott pulls off the impossible and replaces Kevin Spacey in “All the Money in the World”
-
The “Pitch Perfect” franchise helped to launch Hailee Steinfeld and Esther Dean’s singing careers
-
Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for more harmonizing in “Pitch Perfect 3”
-
-
Netflix’s “Black Mirror” anthology is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease
-
“The Man Who Invented Christmas” shows how Charles Dickens redefined the holiday
-
Director Dee Rees could become the first African-American woman to get nominated for an Oscar for Best Director
-
Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan deliver Oscar worthy performances
-
Margot Robbie plays the restless wife of “Winnie the Pooh” author A.A. Milne in the new biopic, “Goodbye Christopher Robin”
-
-
Miles Teller applauds the realism of “Thank You For Your Service” & gives props to military and everyone who has ever served
-
Nancy Meyers known for writing and producing classic romantic comedies now it’s her daughters turn
-
WATCH: This Blue Springs South senior doesn’t let brain damage keep him from helping the football team