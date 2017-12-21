“The Greatest Showman” Hugh Jackman sings and dances in this lively family musical

Posted 10:10 am, December 21, 2017, by

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary, played by Hugh Jackman, who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Jackman talked to Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards about what it took to pull it all off.