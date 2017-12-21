Tractor-trailer carrying cattle overturns along I-435 in Northland near 96th Street, forces crews to shut down interstate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MoDOT crews shut down northbound and southbound I-435 near 96th Street in the Northland Thursday due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

A dispatcher told Fox 4 that the tractor-trailer that overturned was carrying cattle and some got loose. The dispatcher did not have a specific number of cattle but said there were “a lot.”

The interstate reopened around 7:30 p.m.

