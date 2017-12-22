As security system sales surge, here’s what experts say you need to know before you buy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crimes against properties are up for 2017, especially at this time of year with all the package thefts being reported.

Security systems are also gaining popularity, and experts say there's a lot to choose from.

From the DIY kits on sale at stores to professionally installed systems from licensed companies, sales for security products continue to soar.

Steve Barnhart of Barnhart Security said camera quality and placement are just a few of the things buyers should consider before making a decision.

"You need to know things like how often is the system tested, how long does the battery last if the power is out," he said, "How does it work in a thunderstorm or with severe static or lightning damage affects it, how easy is it to use, what backup do you have so that you know your system is truly armed, truly disarmed."

Experts say the best advice when it comes to getting a camera system is do your research. Look for reviews and referrals from friends so you don't get duped with so many products on the market.