Director Ridley Scott pulls off the impossible and replaces Kevin Spacey in “All the Money in the World”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When director Ridley Scott announced that he was recasting Kevin Spacey and re-shooting 22 scenes in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Spacey, many were left wondering exactly how much of an impact the changes would have on “All the Money in the World.”

It's no secret that reshooting all of Kevin Spacey's scenes in “All The Money in World” over Thanksgiving, six weeks before release, was no easy feat. Scott tells Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards how he pulled it all off and why he decided to go with Christopher Plummer.