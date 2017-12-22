Does “The Post” deserve a post-mortem? How about “Downsizing,” “Darkest Hour” and “Pitch Perfect 3?” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Russ and Shawn couldn't disagree more about the merits of the latest movie from Hollywood master Steven Spielberg. Check out this week's conflict!

1) THE POST (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

It's hard to imagine a timelier movie about freedom of the press. Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in Steven Spielberg's riveting drama about the Washington Post's publication of the Pentagon Papers in 1971. It's suspenseful even though we know the outcome. No small feat.

SHAWN

Talk about a bore. "The Post" is a cinematic sleeping pill. It's well don and interesting. But why not just make it a documentary. It was like watch a high school stage play starring your grandparents. Z's please!

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) DOWNSIZING (R)

Paramount Pictures

RUSS

A rare misfire for filmmaker Alexander Payne, "Downsizing" is an awkward sci-fi fable about people who are shrunken to doll size to help the environment. It's neither an entertaining comedy nor an effective social commentary. Don't believe the ads.

SHAWN

"Downsizing" is so bad.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

3) DARKEST HOUR (PG-13)

Focus Features

RUSS

Gary Oldman's electric performance as Winston Churchill is the main attraction of "Darkest Hour," a drama about Britain's internal political turmoil leading up to WWII. The narrative takes some ill-advised turns, but it's fairly effective thanks to Oldman's inspired turn.

SHAWN

You are better off watching episodes of "The Crown" on Netflix. I never believed that Gary Oldman was Winston Churchill. The make-up looked so Halloween I thought he was going to yell out trick or treat. The filmmakers should have teamed up with Christopher Nolan. If you combined "The Darkest Hour" with "Dunkirk" then you'd have a half way watchable movie.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

4) PITCH PERFECT 3 (PG-13)

Universal

SHAWN

Why?

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: Hangman” is a serial killer thriller starring Al Pacino and “Pitch Perfect 3’s” Brittany Snow. "Father Figures" is a comedy starring Owen Wilson and Ed Helms that the studio hid from critics.