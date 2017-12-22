Power back on for hundreds of residents in Shawnee after early morning fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Power has been restored for hundreds of Shawnee residents after an early morning fire Friday.

The fire started just after 4 a.m. at a home near Nieman Road and West 50th Terrace.

Shawnee Police dispatch say they received several 911 calls reporting the house was on fire. Responding officers arrived to find the house fully involved with all three occupants safely evacuated.

Authorities said two of the occupants are in the hospital for minor burns after trying to fight the house fire before evacuating.

The American Red Cross went to the scene to assist those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.