Fingerprints found at crime scene lead to murder charge against KC woman more than a year after man was killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges Friday against a Kansas City woman in connection to the deadly stabbing of a man in September 2016.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Amber Cunningham with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Cunningham’s finger prints matched those inside of a vehicle and a home, 2532 Poplar Ave., where police found a dead man wearing only boxers. Court documents say the man was covered in blood and had numerous wounds on his body from an apparent sharp object. Investigators also found blood inside the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the home where he was found.

A witness told investigators that he had been with the victim at a club on Truman Road the night he was murdered. The witness, who was in the car for a brief period of time as the victim drove home from the club, told investigators that the victim was taking a woman home with him. The victim described her as a prostitute.

Police arrested Cunningham on Wednesday. When arrested, she told police that she had agreed to go to the victim’s residence, but they argued after he wouldn’t pay her as quickly as she asked. Court documents say the victim and Cunningham fought. At one point Cunningham took a knife from the victim and stabbed him multiple times, then left the residence.

Prosecutors requested that Cunningham’s bond be set at $250,000.