Happy dogs and cats get early Christmas gifts from Kansas City nonprofit animal clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ramona Hayes and her team from Kansas City Spay and Neuter are making sure our four-legged friends aren’t forgotten this holiday season.

“We’ve got leashes for them, tennis balls, little beds if they need them," Hayes told Fox 4's Robert Townsend on Friday. "One of our donors gave us all this stuff, so just we just want to share it with the pets whose owners need help especially at Christmas time."

For a second straight year, Hayes and her co-workers are giving back to the community. On a chilly afternoon, they bundled up, rode around Kansas City in two trucks and delivered hundreds of Christmas gift bags, filled with all kinds of toys, treats and more to dogs and cats whose owners need assistance caring for their pets.

The group also gave free toys, balls and rawhide treats to any any owner they saw out walking their four-legged friend Friday.

“I think it’s just wonderful!” said a smiling Donna Pippens whose two-year-old pit bull, Money, couldn’t stop jumping around after he received several goodies.

“He’s normally an extremely hyper dog, and he looks like he’s got a big smile on his face today," she said. "It’s a very good thing. It makes you hopeful. It makes you say, 'There is somebody out there who cares,' so it’s a blessing."

Hayes said there's also another perk to helping out.

“We also want to keep the community cat population down," she said. "We don’t want to see these litters of puppies going into shelters, so that’s what we’re out here doing. Not only are we giving these Christmas gifts out to the animals, but we’re talking to their owners about vaccinations, spaying and neutering. It’s very important."

For 15 years now, Kansas City Spay and Neuter, located near the intersection of 59th Street and Troost Avenue, has offered year-round, low-cost vaccinations for $10-$40 to pet owners who need a little help caring for their dog or cat.

The nonprofit clinic depends heavily on donations, so if you’d like to help them out this holiday season, just go to their website.