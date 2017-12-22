Middle age woman found dead inside van near 45th and Spruce, police calling it a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 45th and Spruce Friday.

Police tell Fox 4 that a neighbor called police early Friday morning to report an abandoned van that didn’t belong to anyone on the street. Inside that van police found a middle age woman dead.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity or said what led up to her death.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, they'd like to speak with you. Please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

