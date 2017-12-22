× KC police find body in dumpster near Colorado and Longview Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a person found inside a dumpster in south Kansas City Friday.

Police say a tipster alerted them of the body near 113th Terrace and Colorado around 8:01 a.m. This is near the Kings Apartment Complex.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but police say no foul play is suspected.

