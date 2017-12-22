Three people taken into custody after standoff in KCK near N. 17th & Yecker Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A standoff near North 17th Street and Yecker Avenue in Kansas City, Kan., ended peacefully Friday morning.

According Kansas City, Kan., officer Zac Blair, officers were dispatched to an armed disturbance in the area around 3 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers were alerted that a man had pulled out a gun during an argument.

KCKPD then dispatched their Special Operations Unit.

Officer Blair said the standoff lasted several hours, but the armed man eventually surrendered himself to officers and was taken into custody.

Police also arrested two other people in relation to the standoff.

Officers are working a barricaded gunman in the area of 2800 N 17th. Negotiators are talking to the person. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 22, 2017