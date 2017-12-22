More people than ever before expected to travel this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- 'Tis the season when travelers leave home to visit family and friends, and this year they're expected to travel in record numbers beginning Friday.

According to AAA, 107.3 million Americans will travel by either a plane, train or automobile through New Year. The majority of those, 97.4 million to be more specific, will be hitting the highways. That's 3 percent more than last year. Air travel also increased this holiday season by 4 percent, meaning 6.4 million people will hop on a flight. The remaining travelers, 3.6 million people, will use the train, buses and other modes of transportation. That's up 2 percent from last year.

