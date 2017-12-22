Phil Collins tweets unique way for fans of his iconic song “In The Air Tonight” to ring in the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a new fun tradition to ring in the new year, singer Phil Collins may have one that's perfect for you.

The singer tweeted Thursday that if you were to hit "play" on his song "In The Air Tonight" on Dec. 31 at 11:56 p.m. and 40 seconds , you'll hear the iconic drum break right at midnight to ring in the new year.

A record shop in New England made the discovery and posted about it on Twitter earlier this week. Phil Collins apparently liked it so much, he shared it with his fans.