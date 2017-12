× Police say 16-year-old girl from Blue Springs died Tuesday in crash along I-70 at Noland Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. —¬†Independence police identified the woman killed in a crash Tuesday as a 16-year-old from Blue Springs.

Police say Lauren Courtney died when two cars collided near I-70 and Noland Road.

The impact threw Courtney from the car she was driving. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.