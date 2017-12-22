Police: Young boy taking mother’s gun out of holster accidentally shot brother in leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday after being accidentally shot by his brother.

Three brothers -- ages 13, 9 and 6 -- were alone in their home near East 83rd Terrace and Euclid Avenue at the time of the shooting.

The oldest boy’s curiosity almost got the best of his brother.

Neighbor Queen Warrior and her family were getting ready for a Christmas party, when their 13-year-old neighbor showed up, saying his 9-year-old brother had been shot in the abdomen by a stranger.

“We were freaking out because we thought someone had broken into the house and shot the little boy, so we were all like panicked,” Warrior said. “Then he was running back and forth to make sure his brother is OK, and he was like, 'My brother's standing,' and I am like, 'No, tell your brother not to stand. He needs to sit down. He needs to get something and put pressure on the wound so he doesn’t bleed out.'”

It turns out the 9-year-old was shot in the leg -- and not by a stranger.

“The oldest one was freaking out because he was Iike, 'I am going to be in trouble,'” Warrior said.

The children’s mother wasn't home, and police said the 13-year-old shot his younger brother while pulling his mom’s handgun out of its case. The lock, police said, was broken.

No one was taken into custody by police. They say they will present the evidence to the prosecutor to decide if charges should be filed or if it was an accident.

The 9-year-old is expected to be OK.

