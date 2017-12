DEARBORN, Mo. — A semitrailer crashed into a Subway restaurant Friday afternoon in Platte County, police say.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, the semi had been left at a nearby gas pump when it came out of gear around 3:15 p.m. and crashed into the Dearborn, Missouri, restaurant.

All of the employees and customers inside were able to get out of the way, and no one was injured.