UPDATE: Missing St. Joseph woman and 7-year-old girl have been found, police say

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A St. Joseph woman and 7-year-old girl who were missing and possibly in danger have been located, police said Friday.

St. Joseph police issued a endangered missing person alert for Sara Butler-Young, 35, and Jasmine Robinson, 7, on Dec. 15. Police said Butler-Young had exhibited mental health issues and paranoid behavior recently, causing them to believe the two could be in danger.

On Friday, police said both were located but did not provide any further details.