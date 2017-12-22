With temperatures dipping below freezing and winter weather possible, crews get early start on treating roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Public Works Department got a head start on preparing for winter weather Friday morning.

The maintenance director told Fox 4 that crews started treating bridges and overpasses around 3:30 a.m.

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing and a chance of precipitation on the radar, crews didn't want to take any chances with so many drivers on the road.

