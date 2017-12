Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you have time to add one more recipe to your 'to make' list, this is it! This lemon curd recipe from Farmfare calls for just five ingredients and they're likely ones you already have at home.

Lemon Curd

6 Tablespoons of softened butter

1 Cup of sugar

2 Large eggs

2 Egg yolks

2/3 Cup lemon juice

