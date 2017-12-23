Urban Table in Prairie Village prepares holiday meals for families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- The Christmas season is full of a lot of joy. But for many families who are struggling, it can be a pretty tough time of year. That’s why a local restaurant group and generous volunteers are teaming up to help brighten the holidays for those in need.

The secondary kitchen at Urban Table in Prairie Village was busy Saturday afternoon, packing boxes full of holiday meals to give a handful of families a little less to worry about this holiday season.

Alan Gaylin founded Urban Table’s parent company. A few weeks back, some employees came to him with an idea.

“Maybe we could provide some meals for people that were needy and weren’t quite as fortunate maybe as everybody else,” said Gaylin, founder and CEO of Bread & Butter Concepts.

He loved the idea. Urban Table put out a message on social media, and it was overwhelmed by the positive response. The stories that poured in from families just down on their luck, to cancer patients and premature babies, were moving.

“Amazing. You know, you start reading some of those things and it’s hard not to tear up,” said Gaylin.

So he decided to help all the families nominated. Saturday, chefs packaged up meals for 18 families made up of 40 people. The boxes were stuffed with more than just the typical turkey and trimmings. The families will get gourmet meals with smoke beef brisket, brussel sprouts, pies, and more.

“For us to be able to give back to the community at the holiday time for people that could really use a lift in spirits this time of year is really special,” said Gaylin.

Volunteers and Uber Eats drivers stepped up to deliver the food. Families receiving the holiday meals all wanted to remain anonymous. But for those preparing it all, their hearts are happy, knowing many bellies will be full this Christmas.

And a community member was so inspired by the gift of food the restaurant is giving, she decided to donate a pile of presents to bless the children of the families receiving the holiday meals to make their Christmas even more merry.