Young man shot and killed on Jackson Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to a residence on S. Jackson Avenue near Smart Avenue in regard to a shooting. The victim, described as a black male in his mid-20s, was found at Independence Avenue and Cleveland.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Police said a male suspect was taken into custody at the residence. It is unknown what led to the shooting at this time.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.