11-year-old girl takes the reigns on blanket collection for city’s homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While many children have presents under the tree this year one Kansas City girl does not.

11-year-old Kaziah White chose to give, rather than receive.

White goes to church every Sunday, and her family at Faith Baptist Church helped her get the Christmas presents she really wanted.

White collected around 80 blankets with their help to give to the homeless in Kansas City.

"The first time that I heard that somebody say that someone froze to death, and it made me sad, but I also thought of helping them, and helping other people too," White said.

On Christmas Eve, White, her mother, and members of her congregation gave out the blankets in downtown KCMO.

Many who received them were grateful for the girl's gift.

Her mother, Tashika Williams, says Kaziah's drive to give is inspiring.

"I thought that it was a wonderful thing for her to do considering that she is just a child. That she would be so thoughtful of other people, and I feel blessed to have her as a part of my life, and she is a blessing to others as well," Williams said.

Kaziah says she hopes the blankets not only keep people warm, but help them move forward in their lives.

Her pastor, Dr. Stanley Counts Sr., is incredibly proud of her.

"That touches their heart, and that lets them know regardless of what their problems have been that somebody cares," Pastor Counts said.

"It makes me want to do it throughout my life. So, whoever is homeless people can, with other people helping them they could probably choose a better way with other people caring," White said.

"We should always be giving anyway. I notice that more people give around Christmas time, but as for Kaziah, she does it all year round," Williams said.

Later this week Kaziah will be handing out toys to a local preschool, and throughout the year she collects care packages for those in need.