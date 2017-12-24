AMBER ALERT: Springfield, Mo. father takes off with son during visitation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police issued an Amber Alert after a non-custodial father abducted his 1-year-old son.

Springfield Police Department said Viktor A. Bandurovskiy, 33, took off with his son Eli V. Bandurovskiy Sunday evening during a visitation.

Viktor is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

The child is described as 2 feet tall, 32 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes, wearing a thick navy cardigan sweater with 2 red horizontal stripes and large buttons, grey under shirt, blue and gray striped pajama pants, and blue and lime green velcro tennis shoes. The child had a spare set of clothing described as a grey Christmas sweatshirt, blue shirt, and black skinny jeans.

Police said they are looking for a white 2008 Scion TC with Arkansas plates 940MNT, last seen at 2655 N. Glenstone in Springfield possibly en route to Houston, Texas.

The father has a history of domestic abuse, drug use, and has made current and previous threats towards the child. A cell phone ping around 1 p.m. indicates that the father may be in Houston, Texas.