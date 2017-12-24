Christmas Eve house fire leaves one man with serious burns; woman suffers smoke inhalation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two people were injured in a Christmas Eve house fire on Sunday night.

Kansas City Fire Department crews were called to the 6600 block of Paseo Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived they found a two story home engulfed by flames.

Firefighters say inside they located a male near the homes doorway. He was alive, but first responders on scene say the man has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries and burns.

Firefighters also located a woman down the street who was also a victim of this fire. She had gotten out and was able to make it down the street and to a car by the time firefighters arrived.

First responders say the female victim suffered from smoke inhalation as a result of this fire. There were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

“I think the travesty to this whole story is that there are no working smoke detectors in this house whatsoever, especially during this time of year, especially when we have 3,000 smoke detectors that were just recently given to us it just makes no sense to continue going this way,” said Deputy Chief James Garrett, Public Information Officer with the Kansas City Fire Department.

The home where the fire occurred is located just two miles from a fire station, allowing firefighters to respond more quickly. That may have helped save lives in this instance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.