Local teen battling brain cancer now works to help kids in the same situation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Johnson County teen is honored on Saturday night with a gift that will benefit future generations.

Thirteen-year-old Ally Baier is a student in the Olathe School District. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in December of last year and has since had to miss some days at school for treatment.

“It’s been really stressful. I’ve had a bunch of appointments. I’ve had to get my blood drawn numerous times, multiple MRI’s; it just was not a good year health-wise,” Ally explained.

Still, the teen has excelled in school, and wants to inspire others going through similar situations that they can do the same. On Saturday she learned she will be on the Advisory Board for Project Ally. It’s a partnership between Children’s Mercy, The Kaufman Foundation and Olathe Public Schools, in which kids will tutor and mentor children who are in the hospital being treated for serious illnesses.

“I would just like it to be inspirational so other kids can understand what it’s like to be a kid who has had cancer and understand what it’s like to have to deal with this and get an education,” said Ally.

Ally also learned on Saturday night that she has been accepted into the Olathe Public Schools Future Educators Academy which will begin in the fall of 2018.

“This means that we’re going to be able to help people, this means that we’re going to be able to take our crummy situation this past year and help people who are in the same situation and educate them and sit with them when they’re sad and upset and keep them hopeful,” said Ally’s mom Crysta Baier.

This special surprise was made possible with help from Elves of Christmas Present which is a charitable organization that works to provide unique surprise Christmas gifts and experiences for children who are suffering from life-threatening illness and families that have experienced tragedy.

Project Ally is made possible through collaboration between Children’s Mercy, The Kaufman Foundation, Olathe Public Schools and other community partners.