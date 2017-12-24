NORAD tracks Santa’s progress to Kansas City Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. -- Typically, NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) tracks the nation's defense -- but every Christmas, they track Santa's progress as he delivers toys to kids around the world. Fox 4's Nicole DiAntonio spoke with General Lori J. Robinson about his track for 2017, and when Santa should arrive in Kansas City.

If you'd like updated tracking information, you can click here to visit NORAD's Santa tracking site, call 1-877-446-6723, or email NORADTracksSanta@outlook.com .