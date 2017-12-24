Two people injured in house fire at 66th & Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have sustained injuries in a house fire Christmas Eve.

Fire crews responded to a house fire at 66th and Paseo Sunday evening.

One male victim was found near the front door of the house. That man was badly burned, but is expected to be okay.

A female victim was able to make it out of the home and down to the street. She suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

Firefighters said there were no working smoke detectors at the house. They have not determined the cause of the fire.

FOX 4 is at the scene and working to learn more.