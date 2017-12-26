× 4 Kearney women killed in crash after truck falls off bridge in central Kansas, officials say

ABILENE, Kan. — Four Kearney, Missouri, women were killed Tuesday morning after their truck crashed into a guardrail and then fell from a bridge in central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Lisa Luft, 47; Brianna Luft, 20; Aria Luft, 14, and Saleena Senzee, 18, died in the crash just before 10 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70 near the Abilene, Kansas, exit.

Officials said the driver hit a guardrail due to weather conditions, and the truck traveled more than 200 feet beside the guardrail then 150 feet on top of the guardrail before falling off the bridge.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the truck fell 25 feet before landing on its top on an embankment below. Three of the truck’s four occupants were not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of people killed in the crash.