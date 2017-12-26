How to make Zocalo’s lobster tostadas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a dish to add to your New Year's Eve menu, look no further than Zocalo's lobster tostadas. They're easy to make and best of all, easy to mess up.

Lobster Tostadas

Ingredients:

8oz cooked lobster

6 tostada shells

1 ripe mango, peeled and sliced

½ cup pico

¼ cup queso fresco

1 avocado peeled and sliced

For the avocado slaw

4 cups shredded cabbage

½ Avocado

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 T Rice vinegar

1 T Honey

1 serrano seeded

Directions:

Blend avocado, mayo, honey, vinegar, and serrano together. Combine avocado puree with the cabbage

Lay tostada out flat and top with a spoonful of spicy avocado slaw. Then top with fresh mango and avocado slices, followed by pico and queso fresco. Place chopped lobster on pieces on top of each tostada.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.