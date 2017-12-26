KC mom freaked out after stranger gets caught on camera trying to take her three kids from day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the last year, Donisha Taylor says her three children have been going to Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center near Swope Parkway and Prospect in Kansas City without any problems.

However, last Monday Taylor said a stranger gave her the scare of her life.

“I was crying. I was panicking," Taylor told Fox 4's Robert Townsend. "It’s just crazy how people are really out there trying to pick up people’s kids. It’s just so scary. I’m still shaking.”

Taylor said her heart kept racing because on Dec. 19 an employee at her children’s day care called her at work with some unbelievable news.

“She said a complete stranger was their trying to get her to release my children to him,” Taylor said.

The “complete stranger,” a man, was caught on video by a day care security camera.

Taylor said the guy told the front desk worker he was there to take Taylor’s two- and six-year-old daughters and 11-year-old son with him.

“He stood there in the front lobby, and he was like, 'Well I’m here to pick up the two girls and a boy.' I just want to know why did he want my kids? I never, ever saw this man with dreadlocks in my life. It was just so scary,” Taylor said.

Scary indeed because a baffled Taylor said the stranger apparently knew her kids’ names and knew that they would be at their daycare at night.

“Even though my children all have unique names that start with the letter 'Z,' he kept trying to pronounce them to the the worker and he even knew one of my children’s last name," Taylor said. "I still don’t even know how he would even know what day care they would go to. I don’t bother nobody. All I do is work and take care of my babies. They’re my pride and joy."

Taylor said fortunately, the alert day care worker became suspicious.

“And she was like, 'Sir, what’s your name?' He was like, 'I have my ID,' but then he said, 'Oh I can’t find my ID,' so then he started fumbling around, feeling on his pockets and just said, 'Well mom’s outside.' The worker was like so can you go get mom?” Taylor said.

By then, the center’s director said the now spooked stranger suddenly left the day care.

“Very scary because you know today’s world, and people are so crazy and wicked," said Deborah Mann, executive director at Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center. "You don’t know what he had in mind. We’re just thankful my staff knew what to do."

Mann said security cameras are throughout the day care, and she's now considering increasing the security measures at her center.

In the meantime, one week later, a frightened Taylor struggles to forget the day care stranger scare.

“It has made me more protective," she said. "I just keep looking around now and making sure nobody’s following me. I’m also still scared he can come back. You just never know. I hope police can find him."