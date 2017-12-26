KCK family’s Christmas celebration ruined by deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police say Christmas night a Kansas City, Kan., family was enjoying their holiday party, but then around 6 p.m. several gunshots rang out injuring one person and killing another.

“We got the call around six and then we got on the scene and started our investigation,” Officer Patrick McCallop said.

Within moments, officers cordoned off the area near 16th and Richmond Avenue and began investigating the city’s latest homicide.

Police say someone fired the gunshots at the family’s house.

Investigators say when 71-year-old Ernest Moore Senior stepped outside to see what was going on, he was shot at least once. Police say the man staggered and collapsed in a front yard of a vacant house.

Officer McCallop says a woman was also shot and taken to a hospital. FOX 4 heard the victims may be married; however, right now police haven’t confirmed that detail.

Police also believe gunshots may have been fired from the front of the home on Richmond Avenue.

“We’re unsure if it was a targeted house or a drive-by shooting. We’re working through all of those details at this point. Like I did, there were shots fired. They were inside the house. They didn’t know if that house was being shot at or what. Sounds like this gentleman came out and then another round of shots was fired and he was struck, “ Officer McCallop added.

Several visibly stunned family members arrived on the scene before officers wrapped up the crime scene tape and the victim’s body removed from the scene.

“We just ask anyone who knows anything about what happen here to call the Tips Hotline. It’s sad for this family," Officer McCallop said.