KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department announced Tuesday morning that one of their own passed away at the fire station overnight.

Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Garrett was found deceased in his bunk by coworkers Tuesday morning at Station 19 at 80th Terrace and State Avenue.

Garrett, 46, was a 5½ year veteran of the KCK Fire Department.

KCK Fire said there is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death. No foul play is expected.