Live look at how the snow is impacting your morning commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow is falling across the metro Tuesday and leaving many roadways slick. Click the link below to see if the snow is causing a backup in your area before you head out on your morning commute.

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tour feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!”.

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”.