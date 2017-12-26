Louisburg High School’s marching band up early for trip to Calif., where they’ll perform in Rose Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- A local marching band is heading to warmer weather Tuesday to take part in a very prestigious parade.

Fox 4's Matt Stewart traveled to Louisburg High School to catch up with the Wildcats who say they are excited to march in the Rose Parade.

Louisburg is one of thirteen high school bands from across the country selected to march in Rose Parade.

The high school has applied five times since 2008 and finally won chance to go. There will be 190 students on the trip--that is a quarter of the school's student body.

This is the first band from Kansas to march in this parade this century. The Rose Parade organizer and his wife visited Louisburg and took part in Labor Day Parade this year.