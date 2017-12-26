× Victim was getting into tow truck after sliding off road when another vehicle lost control, struck & killed them

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash in Platte County, Mo., Tuesday.

It happened at 10:47 a.m., along southbound I-435 just past 45-Highway near NW River Bend Road.

According to Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Mo. State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the victim’s vehicle was being towed after previously sliding off the roadway. As the pedestrian was about to get into the tow truck, another vehicle lost control and struck the pedestrian.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity.