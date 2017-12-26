More than a dozen Gladstone residents searching for place to stay after apartment building goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- A dozen apartments in the Northland were destroyed during an early morning fire Tuesday.

It happened at the Crown Heights Apartments just after 1 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started on the bottom floor of one of the buildings and spread through the roof.

An additional 12 apartments have smoke and water damage. Firefighters credited a firewall with containing the fire to one building. Residents also credited working smoke alarms with waking them up.

"Smoke detectors woke me up, and I shut off mine in my apartment before I realized there was nothing burning in my apartment," resident Angela Condos said. "Then I realized it was coming from the whole building."

Crews did have to rescue two children and a woman from balcony, but so far no injuries have been reported.

A fire investigator is on the scene trying to determine what caused the blaze.

The American Red Cross is also on the scene helping families find a place to stay.