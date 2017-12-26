Multiple people injured after shots fired in Memphis mall parking lot

Memphis, Tenn. — Multiple people have been injured Tuesday night after shots were fired in a Memphis mall parking lot, police say.

Police said two victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett in non-critical condition, and officers have detained four people.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Wolfchase Galleria mall. Exactly one year ago, Wolfchase Galleria was cleared because of a disturbance.

This is a developing story. Fox 4 will update as more information is available.