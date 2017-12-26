New anti-sexual harassment rules implemented at NBC following Matt Lauer scandal

NEW YORK — NBC has implemented new anti-sexual harassment rules for its employees after the firing of Matt Lauer, according to The New York Post’s “Page Six.”

The detailed guidelines restrict sharing taxis, taking vegans to steakhouses and even proper hugging techniques (make them quick and then step away), Page Six reports.

Staffers are also required to report on any inappropriate relationships in the workplace — or they could be fired, too.

Page Six quotes a source at NBC who said romantic relationships at work are not unusual, but NBC is taking a zero-tolerance approach.

Earlier this month, NBC News said it would require employees to take anti-harassment training and conduct a “culture assessment” of the news division following Lauer’s firing.