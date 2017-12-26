New Year’s Eve appetizers and cocktails from local restaurants that you can make at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're still searching for an appetizer to take to a New Year's Eve party, food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared some of his favorite recipes from local restaurant with FOX 4 on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Chicken Liver Pate
Ingredients:
3 strips of maple flavored bacon cut into 1 inch pieces
1 diced shallot
2 tables spoons dried figs or dates
6 cloves garlic chopped
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
2 lbs of chicken livers cleaned and deveined
2 teaspoons fresh Italian parsley
¼ cup Cognac, Maderia, Port, OR Marsala (what ever you have lying around the house)
1 stick of butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Sauté bacon until fat start to render. Add the shallot, garlic, dates, and fresh thyme, and cook gently until the shallots and garlic are soft and translucent. Move the ingredients to one side of the pan, (add additional olive oil or butter if needed) and add chicken livers. Salt and pepper the livers. Sauté for 2 minutes on each side. Raise your burner temperature to med-high and add alcohol. Stir all ingredients together and continue to sauté until the alcohol has evaporated. Transfer all contents of the pan and the Italian parsley to a food processor. Keep the processor on and add butter, one tablespoon at a time. Continue to process until pate texture is to your liking. Taste again, and re-season with salt and pepper, if needed. Put pate in a bowl. Place a layer of plastic wrap directly on the pate to avoid discoloration. Refrigerate. Serve cold.
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Ingredients:
10 Strips of bacon
20 pitted dates
20 slivers of Manchego cheese
Directions:
Cut Manchego slices to fit inside the dates. Stuff dates. Wrap in bacon. Cook at 350 degrees until bacon is cooked. Serve hot or room temperature.
Orchards of Erin cocktail
Ingredients:
2oz Whiskey
1oz Elderflower Liqueur
0.5oz simple syrup
0.5oz lemon
2oz fresh apple juice
Directions:
Build in old-fashioned glass, stir
Add ice
Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg and apple crisp
