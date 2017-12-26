New Year’s Eve appetizers and cocktails from local restaurants that you can make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're still searching for an appetizer to take to a New Year's Eve party, food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared some of his favorite recipes from local restaurant with FOX 4 on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Chicken Liver Pate

Ingredients:

3 strips of maple flavored bacon cut into 1 inch pieces

1 diced shallot

2 tables spoons dried figs or dates

6 cloves garlic chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

2 lbs of chicken livers cleaned and deveined

2 teaspoons fresh Italian parsley

¼ cup Cognac, Maderia, Port, OR Marsala (what ever you have lying around the house)

1 stick of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Sauté bacon until fat start to render. Add the shallot, garlic, dates, and fresh thyme, and cook gently until the shallots and garlic are soft and translucent. Move the ingredients to one side of the pan, (add additional olive oil or butter if needed) and add chicken livers. Salt and pepper the livers. Sauté for 2 minutes on each side. Raise your burner temperature to med-high and add alcohol. Stir all ingredients together and continue to sauté until the alcohol has evaporated. Transfer all contents of the pan and the Italian parsley to a food processor. Keep the processor on and add butter, one tablespoon at a time. Continue to process until pate texture is to your liking. Taste again, and re-season with salt and pepper, if needed. Put pate in a bowl. Place a layer of plastic wrap directly on the pate to avoid discoloration. Refrigerate. Serve cold.

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Ingredients:

10 Strips of bacon

20 pitted dates

20 slivers of Manchego cheese

Directions:

Cut Manchego slices to fit inside the dates. Stuff dates. Wrap in bacon. Cook at 350 degrees until bacon is cooked. Serve hot or room temperature.

Orchards of Erin cocktail

Ingredients:

2oz Whiskey

1oz Elderflower Liqueur

0.5oz simple syrup

0.5oz lemon

2oz fresh apple juice

Directions:

Build in old-fashioned glass, stir

Add ice

Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg and apple crisp

More recipes:

