KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified the man shot and killed near Garfield and Lexington avenues Sunday night as a 27-year-old from Kansas City, Mo.

Police found Abdi D. Sanweyne suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:11 p.m. Sunday. They transported him to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they arrested a suspect shortly after the shooting near Independence Avenue and Garfield.