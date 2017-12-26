Shawnee Mission School District violated state special education requirements, report says

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new report from the Kansas Department of Education finds the Shawnee Mission School District violated the state’s special education requirements.

The education department looked into some complaints about the district’s special education services and found four areas where the district is out of compliance.

According to the report, students aren’t given the appropriate number of minutes in their individualized educational plans, or IEPs, because some schools are understaffed.

Some elementary students did not get support services required by their IEP. Some middle and high school students were taught by a staff member without the proper credentials, and some gifted students didn’t get the amount of special services specified in their IEP.

The report says the issues aren’t reflective of district-wide policies to intentionally deprive students.

Fox 4 reached out to the district for a response but, because of winter break, haven’t heard back.