Son devastated after watching his father get shot and killed on Christmas day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan — On a day that is supposed to be full of blessings, a Kansas City, Kan. family suffered a tremendous loss.

71-year-old Ernest Moore, Sr. was shot and killed while at a family gathering.

It happened at a home on Richmond Avenue and North 17th Street. Police are still trying to figure out who shot up the house on Christmas, more than a dozen bullets pierced the house where the Moore was celebrating the holiday.

What used to be a joyous holiday will now be a painful memory.

“I just got my heart snatched out on Christmas,” said Ernest Moore, Jr. “God knows best, so I had him for 70 years and now I have to give him back and you know, I ain’t mad at God. I am just mad at the coward that did this.”

Police said the Moore family was gathered for their holiday dinner when they heard gunshots. Ernest Moore, Jr. said his dad went outside to see what was going, was struck by a bullet, and died in the front yard.

“And when I rolled him over, I just never forget his face expression as long as I live,” Moore, Jr. said. “He basically told me, 'hey man, this is the end of the line. I raised you as far as I can. I got to go. I got to go.' And he went home.”

Moore, Jr. said he lost his best friend. A dad who was an antique collector, always listened, loved his family and God.

“He will pray the roof off of any church house in America,” Moore, Jr. said of his best friend.

So many memories to cherish of the man his family says was a jokester, always making people laugh and smile.

One of Moore, Jr.’s favorite memories with his father was as a kid, going to Kemper Arena to see the Kansas City Kings play basketball.

“We would always have the nosebleed seats and sneak down to the first row,” remembers Moore, Jr. “But as a little guy, I was with my daddy.”

The Moores said Ernest Sr. worked hard in his 71 years, and encouraged others to do so as well.

“And he wasn’t all, because he was black and you was white, you was Chinese, you was Mexican. As long as you had some giddyup about yourself, he was there for you,” Moore, Jr. said of his father.

Moore Jr. knows he can not bring back his father, but is hoping that his family’s tragedy will touch others and help stop the gun violence plaguing society.

“I am pleading, I am down on my knees. I can’t get no lower than I already is now today,” cried Moore, Jr. “I am begging the next young man or young lady that has got that on their mind, just think and do something else. Just really think and do something else.”

Ernest Moore, Jr.’s wife was also shot. As she raised her arm up to shield her face from the gunfire, a bullet hit her in the arm. She said she is thankful to be alive.

If you have any information ab out this Christmas Day homicide, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.