Thanks to recent snowfall, Snow Creek opens to metro skiers and snowboarders for winter fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON, Mo. – You don’t have to leave the state for a ski vacation. You can just head north of the river up to Snow Creek.

Families can ski, snowboard or tube down slopes with snow that crews say is made the same way Mother Nature makes it.

The Brooks family used to live in the KC metro, but now they call Florida home. They come back every year for the holidays, Chiefs football and Snow Creek.

For 10-year-old James Brooks, he said he misses “the snow and the coldness because in Florida, it’s like 80 degrees all the time!”

“We miss the seasons, and we miss the cold. We love the snow!” his dad Todd Brooks said.

While showing off his collection of ski tags on his coat from years past, Todd said, “We call every day until we find out they’re open!”

Dec. 26 was that day this year.

“It’s always kind of a flexible date in December," Guest Services Manager Darin Pond said.

“We got really lucky! We have 60-plus snow guns, so we can make our own snow," he said. "We don’t need the snow from Mother Nature, but when it’s in the metro area, people get really excited!”

Rylee Brooks, 15, almost skipped out on the family tradition but said her relatives talked some sense into her.

“My whole family was like, ‘I don’t care how cold it is because it’s not something we can miss!’” Rylee said.

Pond said Snow Creek is affordable.

“If you compare us to Colorado or a lot of other ski destinations, we’re way down there," he said. “I can tell you it’s a lot cheaper than going to a Chiefs game, that’s for sure!”

Todd Brooks said visiting Snow Creek completes the season.

“When you look around and you see snow and you see the trees, it’s like Christmas! It feels like Christmas!” he said.

Check out Snow Creek’s hours, pricing and snow report on their website.