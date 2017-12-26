Up to 100 employees lose their jobs as several more metro Little Caesars close without notice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- More Little Caesars throughout the metro have closed with no notice, meaning dozens of people are suddenly out of a job.

And those Little Caesars employees, who were let go days before Christmas, shouldn't expect the stores to reopen.

Currently, 10 of the 16 locations in the Kansas City metro are open, but there are no plans to reopen the six stores that closed suddenly before Christmas, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Those stores that have closed include:

8930 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Kan.

7569 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

8793-B Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.

6203 Main St., Grandview, Mo.

1759 W. Jesse James Road, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

600 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, Kan.

A location in Lawrence also closed unexpectedly.

The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said on or around Dec. 20, six metro locations closed without warning or explanation, leaving between 70-100 employees, who were in “good standing,” without a job.

“They have not been offered transfers to other locations,” the source said.

The source added that the remaining 10 locations in the metro also shut down last week because “the owner did not pay the purveyor bills.”

Joann Heyward worked at the Blue Ridge location. She moved to Kansas City from Atlanta to take an assistant manager position at the store.

“The district manager told me there was a lot potential to grow and I just assumed it was a thriving business,” Heyward said.

A week after being let go, she is afraid her savings will soon run dry.

“I have a 12-year-old I have to take care of and she has Lupus,” she said. “So, with me not have medical or anything out here, I have to pay cash for all her medicines and everything."

Heyward said she also spends hours every day looking for other jobs, but she doesn’t expect to hear back from any employers because of the holiday season.

“It’s nerve-wracking to know that when I wake up the next day, I’m still not going to have a job,” she said. “No matter how many applications I put in, I think don’t anyone’s going to call me back that quick.”

The single mother said she just wants to get back to work.

“I don’t want handouts,” Heyward said. “I just want a job.”

Fox 4 called Alan Knox, the franchise owner, several times Tuesday but were unable to reach him.