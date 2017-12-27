MO Senator Blunt discusses pressing issues facing Congress in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KTVI) -- Mike Colombo of Fox 2 in St. Louis recently interviewed Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

They talked tax reform after the president signed the tax-overhaul bill into law last week. Blunt said he's confident Missourians will see bigger paychecks and better jobs. Colombo asked him what he would you say to those who`re still skeptical of how changes will improve their finances.

Colombo also asked Blunt about the senate approving a short-term spending measure to keep the government open through January 19, avoiding a government shutdown. That spending measure was passed without addressing the deferred action for childhood arrivals program known as DACA. The president gave congress until March to come up with a permanent legislative solution. Lawmakers plan to take up the issue when they return in January.

Colombo asked Blunt if he believes a legitimate solution is possible before thousands of Dreamers are deported.

The discussion then shifted to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Blunt serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Colombo asked for an update on where the investigation stands.

He also questioned Blunt about a New York Times report that said the president asked Blunt and other top GOP senators to "wrap up" the probe.

They interview ended with the topic of infrastructure. With all signs pointing to the president rolling out a plan as soon as January, Colombo asked Blunt if he thought a plan would have the bipartisan support the president says it will.