Actor Eric Stonestreet buys Kansas State band a new truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Actor Eric Stonestreet is helping his alma mater make some noise.

KMAN-AM reports that the Kansas State graduate donated a new box truck to the Wildcat marching band to transport equipment just before the band left for the Cactus Bowl in Arizona. Stonestreet plays the character Cameron Tucker on “Modern Family.”

Stonestreet was behind the wheel when the truck arrived Saturday with a police escort in front of All Faiths Chapel on campus. Stonestreet then told band members that the donation is a “little bit of a selfish act” on his part because it makes him “feel good.”

Stonestreet graduated from Kansas State in 1996 and regularly returns. Last year he joined the marching band as the Wildcat football team played rival Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats won.