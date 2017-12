Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Christmas is over, now what to do with the tree? If you've got a real Christmas, why not give it back to mother nature?

Antioch Urban Growers is now accepting Christmas trees to feed to their goats! It's an eco-friendly way to dispose of your old tree.

The goats love munching on the evergreens. Just make sure you've got all the decorations off first!

The farm is located at 2727 NE 44th Street in KCMO.