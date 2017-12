Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To keep the countdown until midnight exciting this New Year's Eve, there are some fun activities you can do with the whole family.

Lifestyle expert Mikita Burton visited Fox 4 Wednesday, Dec. 27 to share some simple DIY decorations and games she says everyone will enjoy.

Abby was a big fan of one of the games. Check it out in the video player above.