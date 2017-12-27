For second time in less than a month, firefighters battle flames at KC apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex near East 30th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building to go up in flames, but fire officials say thankfully no one has been injured.

Fox 4 has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.

This is the same building that was destroyed earlier this month after an electrical fire. Since then it's sat boarded up and unlivable.

"We had fire that was going all the way from the basement up to the roof," fire chief Floyd Peoples said. "So, it was a pretty substantial fire. It took them quite a lot of effort to get under control. But, as you can see they're in the final stages of tearing apart the areas where the fire would be contained to finish out the extinguishment."

