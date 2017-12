TONGANOXIE, Kan. — The Christmas Day wardrobe for the Duchess of Cambridge included a touch of Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Kate Middleton wore a Vallnord alpaca fur hat from Tonganoxie-based Peruvian Connection on Monday to a Christmas service in Sandringham, England.

The company has a store in London, and six in the U.S., including one in Kansas City, Missouri. Peruvian Connection has operated in rural Tonganoxie for more than 40 years.